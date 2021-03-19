Polk County Humane Society: 20 dogs rescued in February are improving, ready for adoption

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In February, crews rescued 20 dogs in Collins, Missouri after their owner had died. The Polk County Humane Society says these animals were living in very poor conditions and in need of a lot of care.

“Most of them had varying degrees of some mange. They were starving, they were skin and bones and not socialized,” said Humane Society Manager Tina Pou.

Some were barely staying alive, but Pou says now they are improving.

“Over the past three weeks, they have been on medication for the mange, antibiotics for the skin infection and some of them have been getting medicated baths. They look so much better,” said Pou.

The Polk County Humane Society has been working with these dogs to get them ready for adoption. Volunteers tell me that the animals’ progress has been phenomenal.

“When we walk up to them, they wag their tails, they bark happily, and they are excited to see us. They have made a wonderful transformation, and I think they are only going up from here,” said Pou.

Dusk was one of the youngest puppies rescued from Collins. Before coming to the shelter, he had to fight for his life.

“If you look on his face, he has scars from where he had to fight just to eat to live,” said Dusk’s new owner Stacy Hicks.

On Friday, Dusk found his forever home.

“I have been looking for a dog for the last several months and been going to the shelters, and I saw his picture, and I thought he was just adorable. Of course, I came, and I had seen other dogs, but he had just crawled up in my lap. When it comes to getting a dog, you don’t pick the dog. The dog picks you,” said Hicks.

Some of the dogs were moved to the Animal Care Clinic in Bolivar so the shelter could have extra space to care for the animals.

If you are interested in adopting one of these dogs, contact the Polk County Humane Society at their website or call 417-777-3647. Many of the dogs are ready for adoption.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.