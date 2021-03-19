Advertisement

Records: Missouri man charged after taking photos in Capitol during riot

Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in...
Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CEDAR HILL, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man charged in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was identified after posting on Snapchat and Facebook that he was inside the building during the melee, court records say.

The Kansas City Star reports that documents released in the case against 28-year-old Nicholas Burton Reimler, of Cedar Hill, said one Facebook friend reported him to an FBI tip line and another provided agents with screen shots of Reimler’s posts about his plans to to attend a rally near the White House.

The Jan. 6 rally devolved into insurrection after then-President Donald Trump repeated baseless claims about the election, with hundreds streaming into the Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential race.

Reimler, a University of Missouri engineering graduate, was identified as the man seen in pictures entering the Capitol wearing a turquoise cap and a white “TRUMP” flag as a cape.

Reimler has been released on his own recognizance after he was charged last month with violent entry and a second misdemeanor count. Eight others from Missouri and dozens nationwide also were charged.

His attorney, Ethan Corlija, said Reimler is not associated with any extremist groups and is not accused of hurting anyone or damaging property.

