Reports: Missouri gas prices up nearly 25 cents from last month, 75 cents since from past year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gas prices continue to climb in Missouri with many parts of the state seeing significant jumps over the past month and past year.

AAA reports that the average statewide gas price in Missouri is $2.68 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That’s nearly a quarter higher than the average at this time last month ($2.34) and nearly three quarters higher than the state’s average at this time last year ($1.92).

As of Friday, AAA reports the average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped to $2.88.

In recent weeks, rising gas prices have been attributed to a natural gas shortage caused by winter storms in mid-February, in addition to an expected travel boom during the country’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts..

Here’s a breakdown of metropolitan area averages in Missouri as of Friday, March 19:

St. Joseph: $2.57

Kansas City, Mo.: $2.59

Joplin: $2.63

Springfield: $2.66

Cape Girardeau: $2.70

St. Louis: $2.75

Columbia: $2.77

Jefferson City: $2.78

