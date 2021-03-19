Springfield man charged with sex crimes, accused of sexually assaulting two girls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man accused of sexually assaulting two girls has been booked into jail.

Gregory Crumm faces eight criminal charges over multiple allegations of sex crimes, including rape, statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation.

According to a probable cause statement, Crumm committed various sex acts on two girls. The sex crimes reportedly happened between January and April 2019

One victim reported a repeated history of sex crimes when she was 14 years old and said Crumm forced her into various acts when family members were away from the home.

The victim also told authorities that Crumm showed severe anger issues, once punching a hole in a wall because he couldn’t find a toothbrush, according to the statement.

A warrant over the crimes had been issued in January, but wasn’t served until Wednesday, according to online court records.

Missouri court records also show that Crumm has a history of criminal charges ranging from 2006 to 2018.

