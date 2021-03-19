Woman files lawsuit, claims husband died as Ava, Mo. officer knelt on his back

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A woman has filed lawsuit in federal court claiming that an officer from the Ava Police Department killed her husband last April by kneeling on him for several minutes while in custody.

The wife of Shane Aumick filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court. It consists three counts, two for violation of civil rights and one for a wrongful death.

According to the lawsuit, officer Kaleb Berkshire from the Ava Police Department initially responded to a call over a domestic disturbance around 6 a.m. on April 4, 2020, in the 500 block of Pennington Avenue.

Officer Berkshire found Aumick’s mother and stepfather outside. The officer entered the home after being informed that Aumick was intoxicated, holding a knife and “not in the right state of mind,” according to the lawsuit.

Per court documents, Aumick left the home, then made statements that somebody was trying to kill him. Officer Berkshire then instructed him to put down a knife several times. The officer eventually convinced Aumick to let go of the knife. Officer Berkshire removed a pistol from his possession, then handcuffed Aumick on the front porch, per court documents.

Officer Berkshire then called an ambulance for medical assistance. Aumick told the officer he was bleeding from his hands. An ambulance also arrived to assist Aumick’s mother, who had been bitten by a dog. The lawsuit states, at that time, the family on scene told Officer Berkshire that Aumick was “really intoxicated” and they didn’t want to press charges.

The lawsuit says Aumick, while sitting on the porch handcuffed, continued having delusions, seeing things, grunting and screaming incoherently. Berkshire reportedly moved his patrol car so the lights shined right on Aumick and instructed him to remain seated and stop yelling.

According to the lawsuit, Berkshire was lying on his stomach and attempted to search Aumick. While on the ground, Aumick kept yelling while Berkshire said, “Stop! Stop, you understand? Stop now!” Then Amucik pleaded, “Please! Have Mercy!”

During that encounter, the lawsuit says Berkshire knelt down on Aumick and placed his knee in Aumick’s back for several minutes. The encounter was captured on body-cam footage time-stamped around 6:22 a.m. A medical crew arrived right around that time.

According to the lawsuit, Berkshire told Aumick “I’ll get off your back when you stop” while Aumick kept yelling. The lawsuit says, a CoxHealth paramedic held Aumick’s legs down while Berkshire was on his back. The lawsuit says, Berkshire threatened to use a taser near the end of the encounter. Aumick, who was grunting for several minutes, then became silent.

The paramedic asked Berkshire if Aumick was still conscious after several minutes. Berkshire stated, “Yeah... Well, I think he is.” The officer then yelled an explicative, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Berkshire and the paramedic began life-saving procedures around 6:30 a.m. until additional emergency medical staff arrived. A coroner pronounced Aumick deceased at 7:05 a.m.

The lawsuit accuses the Ava Police Department and other parties for negligence, particularly for not being properly trained for the encounter. Aumick’s wife is seeking compensatory damages and damages for aggravating circumstances against the defendants, punitive damages, and reasonable attorney’s fee and costs. She is being represented by an attorney from Kansas City.

Other defendants in the lawsuit are Douglas County, Cox Medical Centers, Douglas County Emergency Management and paramedic Steve Woods.

KY3 contacted the Ava Police Department on the lawsuit. We will update if the department releases a statement.

CoxHealth released the following statement Friday afternoon to KY3:

“We have not yet been served with a lawsuit, so we are in the very early stages of gathering information. However, we take this matter very seriously, and are conducting a thorough review of our records to learn more.”

