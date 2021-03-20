Churches discuss vaccines and hesitancy amid increased eligibility across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vaccine distribution efforts might be ramping up, but not everyone is sold on getting the shot.

So, state leaders have called on different community leaders, like church pastors, to help encourage Missourians to get vaccinated. State health officials say hesitancy to get the vaccine mostly comes down to trust .

To many, vaccine production has felt like a quick turn around now calling for a leap of faith they are not quite ready to take.

”People have hesitancy because they’re worried about side effects and they’re worried about risk,” Missouri’s top doctor, Randall Williams said on Thursday.“ And we can address that through education, but for me what it often comes down to is that we have to find those people in each individual community that people trust.”

For some people that may include religious leaders. Churches like One Life Church in Springfield are well aware of the mixed bag of opinions.

”There’s been a lot of conversation, in our church, just incidental conversation among parishioners about the nature of it,” One Life Church Pastor Bruce McCrite said. “Because there has been a variance in how they’ve produced it over the way they normally do, obviously a lot of apprehension.”

With some church members embracing the vaccine and others a little more reserved, One Life invited its resident doctor to speak to members a little bit about the vaccines.

”The idea was that we weren’t so much interested in directing people, telling them what they need to do but more just providing them the information so they could make their own informed choice,” McCrite said.

Springfield and Greene County Faith leaders part of the Have Faith Initiative have worked alongside health officials to help inform the public since the start of the pandemic.

”As people raise concerns or raise questions, we can say we’re talking to leaders in our city and to the health department,” National Avenue Christian Church Pastor Jenn Simmons said. “And we want to raise questions and concerns so that we can make sure that folks have good information.”

Simmons, who is a part of the Have Faith Initiative, said a lot of that now comes down to vaccines.

”Our key focus has been about education, and just again making sure folks know what’s going on, that the vaccines are safe, that many of us as faith leaders are getting them and that we’re excited about it,” she said. “And just making sure to pass that word on to folks as they have concerns.”

The conversation differs from church to church and person to person. Some are still hesitant and some are eager, but Simmons said her church along with a few others have been very excited about vaccine opportunities. So much so they have posted “finish strong signs” outside.

