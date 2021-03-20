FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Happy first day of spring

Spring officially started at 4:37AM this morning.

Spring began today (KYTV)

We will be feeling the spring-like vibes today. Temperatures are popping back up this afternoon to the 60s with a light breeze and lots of sunshine. It will be a good day for outdoor activities.

Warm and sunny for the first day of spring (KYTV)

Winds will come from the southeast around 10-15mph. Tonight temperatures will sit in the lower 40s and we’ll stick with the clearing skies.

Sunday some low pressure to our west will bring an increase in winds. You can expect them to gust from the south at 15-20mph with even stronger gusts. Temperatures trending towards the mid-60s but even upper 60s are possible in a few areas.

We’ll have rain to start the work week as some upper level low pressure moves in. A few thunderstorms possible as well. Severe potential is very low. Rainfall accumulations between a quarter to a half of an inch will be the most common, with some locally higher amounts.

Rain chances Monday night through Tuesday (KYTV)

Another isolated batch of rain is possible Wednesday night. Temperatures this week will sit cooler in the 50s for a few days thanks to the front coming through early Tuesday. 60s will be found by the tail end of the 7-day forecast