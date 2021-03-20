Greene County, local agencies assist 1,500+ in first week of emergency rental assistance program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County and several partner agencies are working to administer the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, assisting more than 1,500 people in the program’s first week of activity.

Other agencies helping with the program include Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC), Consumer Credit Counseling Services, Community Partnership of the Ozarks, Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, Council of Churches of the Ozarks and The Salvation Army.

The program is intended for Greene County residents struggling to pay rent as a result of COVID-19 and need another resource to cover costs. CLICK HERE for the dedicated Emergency Rental Assistance page on the Greene County website.

In its first full week, more than 1,500 people called inquiring about emergency rental assistance. According to the county, among those calls:

558 (direct calls and agency call-backs) were screened for eligibility.

335 appointments were booked according to each partner agency procedure.

Of 43 completed appointments, 20 have finalized information from landlords and utility companies.

Five of the 20 completed applications have award amounts determined and the remaining 15 are being evaluated.

“We know there is great need in our community for these funds, and the interest we saw in the first week of the program reinforces that,” said Consumer Credit Counseling Services Director Holly Wilson. “We want to make this as easy as possible for all concerned and having citizens work with one of the six agencies will reduce potential backlogs and help applications to be reviewed in a timelier manner.”

Due to the high volume of interest in this program and requests for appointments, the county asks potential applicants to choose one organization to work with and to be patient with the process. CLICK HERE to learn more about that process.

Greene County’s emergency rental assistance program is funded in part by the second federal $900 billion COVID-19 relief package approved by Congress last December. The county received nearly received $9 million to distribute to the community, per federal guidelines.

