Missouri father gives emotional testimony on transgender daughter, urges lawmakers not to pass student-athlete bill

A Missouri father recently gave an emotional speech on his transgender daughter in front of Missouri lawmakers.(ACLU/Twitter)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri father recently gave an emotional speech on his transgender daughter in front of Missouri lawmakers. It comes in an effort to urge lawmakers against passing a bill that would require student athletes to play on teams based on the sex listed on their birth certificates.

Lawmakers from the Missouri House of Representatives met in Missouri’s capitol on March 3 to discuss House Joint Resolution 53, sponsored by Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport).

During that time, Brandon Boulware, a father who introduced himself as a lifelong Missourian, testified against the bill. He explained his transgender daughter’s involvement in sports and stated the legislation could hurt her chance of playing sports.

“As a parent the one thing we cannot do… is silence our child’s spirit,” said Boulware during the testimony on March 3.

The American Civil Liberties Union shared a video of Boulware’s testimony earlier this week, which received more than 7 million views.

Missouri is one of more than 20 states considering bills on transgender student-athletes, though lawmakers have postponed action on HJR 53 as of March 11.

