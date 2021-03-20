Missourians experiencing homelessness included in next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 11% of Greene County’s residents have already received the COVID-19 vaccine. That number is expected to make a big jump soon. A whole new round of people can get the shot on March 29.

The next phase of vaccinations will include people who are at risk for catching COVID-19 because of their jobs or living situations. That includes people who might work in higher education or government and even those who don’t have a home.

“Everybody in our community is a part of our community and they have a right to healthcare,” said Amanda Stadler, the Continuum of Care Coordinator for Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

Stadler said people experiencing homelessness have a higher risk for catching COVID-19 and then having severe symptoms.

“They are more vulnerable to different illnesses or sicknesses whether from underlying health conditions or being in more of a congregate setting maybe,” she said.

Stadler said people in that community tend to gather in groups and that’s an environment where the virus can spread.

“Meal sites tend to be congregate. Often, emergency shelters are kind of set up with that model,” she said.

Aaron Schekorra, Public Information Specialist with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, said there’s a good chance someone without a home doesn’t have healthcare. He said having them eligible for vaccine is a matter of personal and public health.

“The unsheltered or homeless population tends to move around a lot and therefore there’s the potential that they have more of a chance to expose others in our community to the COVID-19 virus,” he said.

Schekorra said the health department is working with groups like CPO. They’re spreading the word about vaccine eligibility and finding places to get shots into arms.

“We’re working with those organizations to be able to in accessible locations so in outreach centers, churches, places where they might already be seeking services or seeking shelter,” he said.

Schekorra said there are also talks about offering a mass vaccination clinic. That’s if they get help with transportation.

Stadler said the pandemic has prepared them to work together to take care of every member of the community.

“It’s an exciting and great thing,” she said.

The health department is spreading the word through various groups that the homeless can get the shot. If you work with those who are unsheltered and want to know more about the plans, contact coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov.

