Advertisement

Former NASA flight director Glynn Lunney dies at 84

Former NASA flight director Glynn Lunney, second from the left, died on Friday. He was 84.
Former NASA flight director Glynn Lunney, second from the left, died on Friday. He was 84.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Glynn Lunney, a legendary flight director for NASA, has died at the age of 84.

Lunney was the lead flight director for Apollo 7, the first Apollo mission with a crew. He also was the lead director of Apollo 10, which was a dress rehearsal for the first moon landing.

Lunney served as flight director for several other missions, including Apollo 13.

Key actions by him and others helped to save astronauts onboard that flight after their spacecraft became disabled on the way to the moon.

Lunney’s NASA career also included work on the Mercury, Gemini, Skylab and Space Shuttle programs.

He retired from NASA in 1985 and worked in the private industry for another ten years.

Lunney received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his part in the Apollo 13 mission operations team.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after three people were found dead Saturday evening in a home near...
Greene County deputies find three dead in home near Strafford, man arrested
Death investigation in the 600 block of Mill Road in Humansville.
Polk County deputies investigate suspicious death of woman in Humansville; suspect taken into custody
A Missouri father recently gave an emotional speech on his transgender daughter in front of...
Missouri father gives emotional testimony on transgender daughter, urges lawmakers not to pass student-athlete bill
During Garretts shows at the Branson IMAX, Little Opery Theatre, he told audience members there...
Branson community reacts after performer pleads guilty to creating non-existent charity
File image
Woman files lawsuit, claims husband died as Ava, Mo. officer knelt on his back

Latest News

FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
NCAA opens up weightlifting facility for women’s teams
Kaleb Stamper, 34, faces felony charges in a Polk County homicide investigation, one day after...
Man charged in Polk County homicide investigation
In this Friday, March 19, 2021 photo, a District of Columbia Fire Boat checks buoys in the...
AP sources: Iran threatens US Army base and top general
ON YOUR SIDE: Which cities still require masks in southwest Missouri? Plus how soon some mandates could end
FILE - In this Saturday, March 20, 2021 file photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reviews...
US defense chief arrives in Kabul on 1st trip to Afghanistan