Nearly 50 corgis take over Nathanael Greene Park, enjoy first day of spring

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of corgis took over Nathanael Greene Park to enjoy the first day of spring.

Around 50 corgis and their owners gathered Saturday afternoon at the south Springfield park.

The corgis, well-known for their long bodies and short legs, were able to meet some new friends. They made the most of the weather and also enjoyed several treats and toys.

Two organizers reached out to community members via Facebook to organize the gathering of corgis. It’s the first time they hosted such an event. Organizers hope to plan similar events in the upcoming months and welcome even more dog breeds.

