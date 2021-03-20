Advertisement

Polk County deputies investigate suspicious death of woman in Humansville; suspect taken into custody

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A suspicious death investigation is underway Saturday afternoon in Humansville, Missouri.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says one woman has died from injuries and a suspect has been taken into custody. Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison tells KY3 the death is being investigated as a “possible homicide.”

Deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of Mill Street on Saturday afternoon after a report of a possible homicide.

An adult woman has died from injuries, but the exact cause of her death is unknown. The victim’s identity and age have also been withheld pending family notification.

While investigating, deputies located a suspect vehicle. Deputies pulled over the suspect vehicle, then arrested one person wanted in the investigation. The suspect has not been identified, but criminal charges are pending. Morrison says the suspect knew the victim, but their exact relationship is unknown.

The Polk County community is not at risk due to the investigation, according to Morrison.

Additional details in the investigation are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

