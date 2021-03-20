Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept., Jordan Valley Health Center prepare for next vaccination phases
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center are preparing for the next phases in Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.
Starting Monday, individuals eligible in Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination can start planning appointments during the week of March 29.
Missouri will activate Phase 2 of its vaccination plan on March 29 and Phase 3 on April 9. The state is currently in Phase 1B, Tier 3.
According to the state’s vaccine priority list, Phase 2 opens up eligibility to people and workers in the following groups:
- Commercial Facilities Sector
- Critical Manufacturing
- Construction Sector
- Defense Industrial Base
- Financial Services
- Food and Agriculture Sector 2
- Government
- Disproportionately Affected Populations
- Homeless
Phase 3 extends vaccine eligibility to all Missouri residents.
To schedule an appointment, individuals should first complete the Missouri Vaccine Navigator registration and obtain a patient ID. Then, you can enter your patient ID and other information HERE to sign up for a date and time.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
