Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept., Jordan Valley Health Center prepare for next vaccination phases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center are preparing for the next phases in Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Starting Monday, individuals eligible in Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination can start planning appointments during the week of March 29.

Missouri will activate Phase 2 of its vaccination plan on March 29 and Phase 3 on April 9. The state is currently in Phase 1B, Tier 3.

According to the state’s vaccine priority list, Phase 2 opens up eligibility to people and workers in the following groups:

Commercial Facilities Sector

Critical Manufacturing

Construction Sector

Defense Industrial Base

Financial Services

Food and Agriculture Sector 2

Government

Disproportionately Affected Populations

Homeless

Phase 3 extends vaccine eligibility to all Missouri residents.

To schedule an appointment, individuals should first complete the Missouri Vaccine Navigator registration and obtain a patient ID. Then, you can enter your patient ID and other information HERE to sign up for a date and time.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

