Advertisement

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept., Jordan Valley Health Center prepare for next vaccination phases

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center are preparing for the next phases in Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Starting Monday, individuals eligible in Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination can start planning appointments during the week of March 29.

Missouri will activate Phase 2 of its vaccination plan on March 29 and Phase 3 on April 9. The state is currently in Phase 1B, Tier 3.

According to the state’s vaccine priority list, Phase 2 opens up eligibility to people and workers in the following groups:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Commercial Facilities Sector
  • Critical Manufacturing
  • Construction Sector
  • Defense Industrial Base
  • Financial Services
  • Food and Agriculture Sector 2
  • Government
  • Disproportionately Affected Populations
  • Homeless

Phase 3 extends vaccine eligibility to all Missouri residents.

To schedule an appointment, individuals should first complete the Missouri Vaccine Navigator registration and obtain a patient ID. Then, you can enter your patient ID and other information HERE to sign up for a date and time.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During Garretts shows at the Branson IMAX, Little Opery Theatre, he told audience members there...
Branson community reacts after performer pleads guilty to creating non-existent charity
File image
Woman files lawsuit, claims husband died as Ava, Mo. officer knelt on his back
Gregory Crumm.
Springfield man charged with sex crimes, accused of sexually assaulting two girls
Police say the driver showed no signs of impairment and simply didn’t see the man crossing the...
Man hit by car Thursday Night in Springfield
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say

Latest News

Greene County Commission
Greene County, local agencies assist 1,500+ in first week of emergency rental assistance program
Spring began today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Happy first day of spring
Students walking in Springfield Public Schools hallway
Study finds low virus spread in Springfield and St. Louis area schools
Churches discuss vaccine hesitancy
Churches discuss vaccines and hesitancy amid increased eligibility across Missouri
COVID-19 Vaccinations
Missourians experiencing homelessness included in next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations