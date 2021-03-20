Thousands of vaccinations offered at two-day event outside Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3/AP) - State and local officials held a mega vaccination event over the last two days Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The large-scale event was organized in an effort to administer 6,000 doses among Kansas City-area residents.

Prior to the event, Jackson County had one of the largest gaps in the number of people eligible for vaccination compared to the number of people who have been vaccinated, according to a March 8 report by consulting firm Deloitte’s health care analytics platform, HealthPrism.

State Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, a Kansas City Democrat and leader of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, urged Jackson County residents.

“By cutting down on this backlog this weekend, we can open up more appointments for more Jackson County residents in the future,” Bland Manlove said in a statement.

Other agencies who helped with the drive include the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, Missouri National Guard, Missouri Division of Public Safety, Truman Medical Center and Jackson County Health Department.

Here’s a look at some of what’s involved in vaccinating the thousands of people who got shots in arms the last 2 days. To an impressive group of caring people from @MoSEMA_ @Missouri_NG @MoPublicSafety @TrumanMedKC @JacksonCountyHD, outstanding volunteers & others, THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/VY85ZTTCaV — Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (@MoSEMA_) March 20, 2021

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.