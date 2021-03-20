Advertisement

Two arrested as authorities recover heroin, cocaine in Pulaski County drug bust

Cheryl Lynn Hardin, 45, and Jamel Van Hampton, 39, were taken into custody after a drug bust Thursday.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested two people Thursday in a Pulaski County drug bust, recovering heroin, cocaine and other drugs in the investigation.

Cheryl Lynn Hardin, 45, and Jamel Van Hampton, 39, were taken into custody Thursday.

Deputies from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant Thursday at Hardin’s home in the 21000 block of Hartford Road in Dixon, Missouri. While searching the home, deputies recovered 11 grams of black tar heroin, 7.5 grams of cocaine, and 18 grams of marijuana, in addition to two digital scales.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hampton was found to have nearly $10,000 in cash in his pocket, which deputies also seized.

Hardin was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, a class C felony.

Hampton was also charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, in addition to one count of second-degree drug trafficking and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, all felonies.

Members of the South Central Drug Task Force and the St. Robert Police Department also assisted with the investigation. Hardin and Hampton are presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

