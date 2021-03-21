Advertisement

Arkansas COVID-19 case, hospitalization counts drop further

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, signed into law legislation banning nearly all abortions in the state, a sweeping measure that supporters hope will force the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its landmark Roe v. Wade decision but opponents vow to block before it takes effect later this year. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)(Andrew Demillo | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of active Arkansas COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued its downward trend Saturday, according to state numbers.

Active cases, or ones that don’t include people who have recovered or died, dropped by 13 Saturday to 2,676, the Department of Health reported.

The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 17 to 216, while four new COVID-19 deaths raised the state’s pandemic death toll to 5,533.

The state reported 274 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its pandemic case total to 328,547. The department said 19,453 additional COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Saturday. So far, almost 948,000 doses have been administered of the 1.67 million doses allotted to the state.

Johns Hopkins University researchers said Saturday that the rolling average number of daily new Arkansas cases has decreased by 158, or 38%. The researchers also said Arkansas averaged 131 new cases per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, ranking 46th in the country for new cases per capita.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after three people were found dead Saturday evening in a home near...
Greene County deputies find three dead in home near Strafford, man arrested
Death investigation in the 600 block of Mill Road in Humansville.
Polk County deputies investigate suspicious death of woman in Humansville; suspect taken into custody
A Missouri father recently gave an emotional speech on his transgender daughter in front of...
Missouri father gives emotional testimony on transgender daughter, urges lawmakers not to pass student-athlete bill
During Garretts shows at the Branson IMAX, Little Opery Theatre, he told audience members there...
Branson community reacts after performer pleads guilty to creating non-existent charity
File image
Woman files lawsuit, claims husband died as Ava, Mo. officer knelt on his back

Latest News

Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Miami Beach sets earlier curfew after spring break crowds, fights
The CDC says travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated.
Pandemic air travel hits new high second day in a row
Churches discuss vaccine hesitancy
Churches discuss vaccines and hesitancy amid increased eligibility across Missouri
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept., Jordan Valley Health Center prepare for next vaccination phases