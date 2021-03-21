Branson holds Missouri National Archery in the Schools State Tournament

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Schools from all across Missouri filled the Branson Convention Center over the past three days with the hopes of qualifying for the National Archery Tournament.

”We’ve gone to nationals every year except for last year due to COVID,” said Platte County student Owen Wilkins.

And this year, Platte County students will have that opportunity again at the Missouri National Archery in the Schools State Tournament.

But things are a little different. The tournament is considered a virtual event and is following several safety protocols.

”I’m a little disappointed it’s a virtual tournament, but I’m glad we still have it unlike last year when it was cancelled,” said Platte County student Christian Yocklin.

In addition to qualifying for nationals, Platte County freshman, Wren Wilkins had a successful performance of her own Saturday.

”I broke the highest record for female scores, I shot a 286,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins says it’s an accomplishment that feels very rewarding.

”I’ve been chasing it all season, I’ve just had a bad round or something’s gone wrong, so it feels pretty good to finally win that,” Wilkins said.

Platte County junior, Christian Yocklin is currently ranked No. 1 for the school’s archery team. Yocklin said he is grateful to be ranked, but it does come with a lot of pressure.

”It was exciting freshman year, but then each year it’s a lot of pressure because there’s a lot of people aiming to beat you,” Yocklin said.

Yocklin said over the years he’s learned archery takes a lot of technique.

“And also a lot of patience so you can’t pick up a bow and expect to shoot a 300 right off the bat it takes a lot of practice to be where you want to be,” Yocklin said.

Wilkins said archery is a mental sport.

”So overcoming that mental block of forget about that last arrow and worry about the next one,” Wilkins said.

