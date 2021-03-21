Diocese: Catholic churches in SWMO can return to in-person mass starting Palm Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Catholic churches across southwest Missouri can start opening their doors to more people next week on Palm Sunday, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau.

During the pandemic, the Diocese suspended the obligation for Catholics to go to mass every Sunday and on Holy Days. That guidance has now been lifted.

Bishop Edward Rice says the majority of churches within the diocese modified their COVID-19 restrictions. He says current guidelines of where a parish is located must be followed.

“We’re going back I’m saying cautiously,” said Bishop Rice. “I’m asking the people to continue to wear a mask, and I’m certainly asking my priests when they’re in contact with the people during mass, such as when we distribute holy communion, to still wear the mask as well.”

Bishop Rice says many churches are planning to accommodate an increase of people by continuing to offer live streams. Others will use additional spaces within the church to allow for social distancing.

