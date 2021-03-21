FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Gusty winds today, several opportunities for rain this week

Another great spring day is on tap. Similar to yesterday we’ll have sunny skies, temperatures in the mid-60s, and dry conditions. High temperature in Springfield will hit about 63 degrees.

Warm & sunny today (KYTV)

The winds will start to increase as some low pressure out to our west begins an eastward movement. The winds will increase throughout the day from 10-15 mph from the southwest, to 15-20mph and gusts upwards of 30/35mph this afternoon. These winds will blow the tree pollen around. Expect your allergies to bother you today.

Gusty winds will bring allergy problems (KYTV)

Clouds increase tonight as the low pressure starts to move into the Ozarks. Overnight temperatures dropping to the mid-40s. Tomorrow we will sit mostly cloudy but the high temperatures will still be in the mid 60s.

Monday night rain moves in. Fueled by low pressure and a surface cold front. A few thunderstorms will move in along with it. About a half inch to an inch of rain is expected for this period of Monday night into Tuesday. These storms don’t look to be very strong so severe potential is low.

Rain moves in Monday night through Tuesday (KYTV)

A touch cooler Tuesday and for mid-week because of the front. Another isolated chance for rain is possible Thursday. Temperatures warm up at the end of the week and there are some signatures of rain popping up next Saturday, but confidence at this point is low. May see temperatures in the 70s next Saturday but that will depend on the rain.