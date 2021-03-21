Greene County deputies find three dead in home near Strafford, man arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after three people were found dead Saturday evening in a home near Strafford.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a man called authorities to report he murdered three family members inside his home. The man has since been taken into custody.

Deputies arrived to a home in the 4400 block of North Farm Rd. 249 around 6:30 p.m. Once they arrived, they confirmed the presence of three deceased adults. One man has been taken into custody without incident.

“Greene County detectives are responding to conduct the investigation which is in its very early stages. Additional information will be released when it becomes available,” says the sheriff’s office.

