Advertisement

Man charged in Polk County homicide investigation

Kaleb Stamper, 34, faces felony charges in a Polk County homicide investigation, one day after...
Kaleb Stamper, 34, faces felony charges in a Polk County homicide investigation, one day after a woman was found dead outside her Humansville home.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A man faces felony charges in a Polk County homicide investigation, one day after a woman was found dead outside her Humansville home.

Kaleb Stamper, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary in the investigation, according to Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison.

A 57-year-old woman was found dead Saturday afternoon when deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of Mill Street. It remains unclear exactly when or how she died. Investigators have not yet identified the victim.

While investigating Saturday, deputies located a suspect vehicle. Deputies obtained a warrant on the suspect then pulled over the vehicle, which led to the arrest of Stamper.

Stamper apparently knew the victim, but their exact relationship is unknown, according to Morrison.

According to Missouri court records, Stamper has a history of criminal charges dating back to 2019. He has been previously been charged for crimes related to assault, burglary, property damage and drug possession. However, none of these charges are connected to Saturday’s investigation.

The death is now being investigated as a homicide, upgraded from a possible homicide designation on Saturday, according to Morrison.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking to collect more evidence in the investigation. Morrison says the Polk County community is not at risk. Stamper is being held at the Polk County Jail.

Additional details in the investigation are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after three people were found dead Saturday evening in a home near...
Greene County deputies find three dead in home near Strafford, man arrested
Death investigation in the 600 block of Mill Road in Humansville.
Polk County deputies investigate suspicious death of woman in Humansville; suspect taken into custody
A Missouri father recently gave an emotional speech on his transgender daughter in front of...
Missouri father gives emotional testimony on transgender daughter, urges lawmakers not to pass student-athlete bill
During Garretts shows at the Branson IMAX, Little Opery Theatre, he told audience members there...
Branson community reacts after performer pleads guilty to creating non-existent charity
File image
Woman files lawsuit, claims husband died as Ava, Mo. officer knelt on his back

Latest News

ON YOUR SIDE: Which cities still require masks in southwest Missouri? Plus how soon some mandates could end
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in...
Arkansas COVID-19 case, hospitalization counts drop further
Gusty winds will bring allergy problems
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Gusty winds today, several opportunities for rain this week
Nixa Chamber of Commerce hosted the Nixpo business showcase today at Nixa high school....
NIXPO Business Showcase returns for 25th year; more than 100 businesses network with guests