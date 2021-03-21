Man charged in Polk County homicide investigation

HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A man faces felony charges in a Polk County homicide investigation, one day after a woman was found dead outside her Humansville home.

Kaleb Stamper, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary in the investigation, according to Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison.

A 57-year-old woman was found dead Saturday afternoon when deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of Mill Street. It remains unclear exactly when or how she died. Investigators have not yet identified the victim.

While investigating Saturday, deputies located a suspect vehicle. Deputies obtained a warrant on the suspect then pulled over the vehicle, which led to the arrest of Stamper.

Stamper apparently knew the victim, but their exact relationship is unknown, according to Morrison.

According to Missouri court records, Stamper has a history of criminal charges dating back to 2019. He has been previously been charged for crimes related to assault, burglary, property damage and drug possession. However, none of these charges are connected to Saturday’s investigation.

The death is now being investigated as a homicide, upgraded from a possible homicide designation on Saturday, according to Morrison.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking to collect more evidence in the investigation. Morrison says the Polk County community is not at risk. Stamper is being held at the Polk County Jail.

Additional details in the investigation are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

