NCAA opens up weightlifting facility for women’s teams

FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. NCAA basketball administrators apologized to the women’s basketball players and coaches after inequities between the men’s and women’s tournament went viral on social media. Administrators vowed to do better. NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt spoke on a zoom call Friday, March 19, 2021, a day after photos showed the difference between the weight rooms at the two tournaments.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Teams at the NCAA women’s basketball tournament finally have a weight room.

By Saturday, a day after the NCAA was heavily criticized for not having an adequate facility for the women’s teams to lift, the organization had created a fully stocked workout room at the convention center in San Antonio near the practice courts.

The NCAA had originally told teams in a manual that there wouldn’t be a weight room facility until after the second round when only 16 teams would remain.

