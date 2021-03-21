NIXPO Business Showcase returns for 25th year; more than 100 businesses network with guests

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Chamber of Commerce hosted the NIXPO Business Showcase on Saturday afternoon at Nixa High School. Attendees had the opportunity to shop and network with more than 120 Nixa-area businesses.

The event returns for its 25th year after last year’s showcase was canceled due to the pandemic.

”It’s nice to have a sense of normalcy again,” said business owner Jayne Young. “It’s really important for mental health. Of course, we were very disappointed last year when the pandemic hit, and we couldn’t do this. But being out in the community, I think, is rejuvenating Nixa a bit.”

Chamber officials say that this year’s event was bigger and better than ever, while also following COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We followed all the safety guidelines. We had temperature checks on the way in. I saw people wearing their masks. I think it’s to the point where, they wanted to have a live event, our businesses wanted to have a live event, people wanted to get out. So it was a fantastic turnout for our local community,” said Nixa Chamber President Chris Russell.

While the pandemic had its negative effects, Russel said Nixa’s economy did fairly well. There was a 15% increase in retail sales tax last year compared to 2019, so businesses actually grew in the Nixa area.

“I think a lot of these guys out here had some success this year,” said Russell ”But I think the biggest thing that we saw coming from the pandemic was the ability to pivot. To change the way they do business, to change their models. Rather if it’s online sales or curbside pick-up or delivery service and those kinds of things. I think that these businesses here today were excited to get out and thank their customers for supporting them throughout 2020.”

Some new additions to the event this year were a fashion show and retail space.

“I went around and talked with a lot of the different booths, and they said they had a great show and had great conversations,” said Russell.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.