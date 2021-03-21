ON YOUR SIDE: Which cities still require masks in southwest Missouri? Plus how soon some mandates could end

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To mask or unmask? That’s a key question many communities in southwest Missouri could address in the upcoming weeks.

Missouri has not required face masks statewide since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last March. However, many cities and counties issued mask mandates in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

In recent weeks, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined in Missouri, while vaccinations are on the rise. If these trends continue, some communities could be one step closer to lifting mask mandates.

According to the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who are fully vaccinated can enjoy small gatherings again without a mask where mandates are not required.

However, those who are fully vaccinated should continue wearing a mask and social distancing in public, especially in larger gatherings or around high-risk people who may not be vaccinated. The CDC expects to update the guidance to allow more activities as infections decline and vaccinations increase nationwide.

Until then, here’s a look at which communities in southwest Missouri still require face coverings, in addition to potential dates for when such orders could expire:

SPRINGFIELD

Springfield adopted one of the first mask mandates in Missouri last year, starting July 16. City leaders have extended the mandate several times, the latest which calls for city-wide masking through April 9, 2021. The Springfield City Council could discuss the future of the mask mandate in its March 22 meeting.

BRANSON

Branson required face coverings on July 31 and extended its order indefinitely on Oct. 15. No timetable has been announced on when the mask mandate might expire. The same masking rules are in effect for Branson West.

MARSHFIELD

Marshfield’s mask ordinance took effect Nov. 23 and currently calls for the mandate to expire on March 31, 2021. However, the board of aldermen are expected to discuss future of the mask mandate in a meeting next week.

MONETT

Monett approved a mask mandate on Dec. 3. The mandate was expected to end in February, but has since been extended to April 30.

NIXA

Nixa signed an emergency order on Oct. 19 that required people to wear face coverings in city limits, but not necessarily due to a mask mandate. The mayor or city council will decide how soon the emergency order could be lifted, which would then mark an end date for masking requirements. City leaders have not yet announced a timetable on when this might happen.

OZARK

Ozark issued a masking ordinance on Oct. 19. The ordinance, which was initially expected to expire on Dec. 30, has since been extended on April 30.

WEST PLAINS

West Plains has required face coverings since Nov. 5. The mandate has been extended to March 31 and could possibly end on the same day Missouri’s emergency order is expected to expire.

NOTE: As of March 20, the only notable communities in southwest Missouri that have lifted mask mandates are Clinton, Forsyth and Joplin.

