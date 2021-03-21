Advertisement

Police: Man stabs 8 during fight at Detroit hookah bar

Eight people were stabbed after a fight broke out at a Detroit hookah lounge early Sunday,...
Eight people were stabbed after a fight broke out at a Detroit hookah lounge early Sunday, March 21, 2021.(Source: WDIV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A man stabbed eight people during a fight at a Detroit hookah lounge early Sunday, leaving three people in critical condition, authorities said.

The fight started at around 4:40 a.m. inside the Taiga Hookah Lounge before spilling out into the parking lot, police Officer Dan Donakowski said in a news release. A preliminary investigation showed that gunshots were fired, but that no one was struck by them, he said.

A 34-year-old man who allegedly stabbed the eight people was taken into custody, police said. The suspect, who had not been charged as of early Sunday afternoon, was also injured during the melee.

The eight people who were stabbed were taken to hospitals, where three were in critical condition and the other five were treated for wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening, Donakowski said.

Authorities said it was unclear what led to the stabbings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Huy, 50, has been booked into the Greene County Jail on three counts of first-degree...
Strafford man charged with three murders in shooting deaths of spouse and her parents
ON YOUR SIDE: Which cities still require masks in southwest Missouri? Plus how soon some mandates could end
An investigation is underway after three people were found dead Saturday evening in a home near...
Greene County deputies find three dead in home near Strafford, man arrested
A rescue effort in Christian County has stretched several hours into Sunday evening.
Rescue effort stretches several hours in Christian County, search expected to continue Monday
Kaleb Stamper, 34, faces felony charges in a Polk County homicide investigation, one day after...
Man charged in Polk County homicide investigation

Latest News

A group of orcas played in front of a fishing boat off the coast of Texas.
Caught on camera: Orcas play near boat off Texas coast
A group of orcas played in front of a fishing boat off the coast of Texas.
Watch: Orcas play near boat off coast of Texas
Migrants rest in a gazebo at a park after a large group of deportees were pushed by Mexican...
Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda
Rain and a few thunderstorms will spread across the Ozarks tonight and early Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Expect rain, but not until late
Rain is coming late