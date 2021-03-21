REMEMBERING CHRISTOPHER WALSH: Springfield officer laid to rest, honored with procession one year ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been one year since fallen Springfield officer Christopher Walsh was laid to rest and honored with a procession.

Walsh died in the line of duty on March 16, 2020. He was shot while attempting to rescue a shooting victim at the Kum & Go at 2885 E Chestnut Expressway. Three others died from the shooting.

One year ago, hundreds of police cruisers from across Missouri and the country came to Springfield to pay respects while Officer Walsh was escorted to his final resting place.

