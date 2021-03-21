Advertisement

Strafford man charged with three murders in shooting deaths of spouse and her parents

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Prosecutor has charged a Strafford man in a murder investigation for the shooting deaths of his spouse and her two parents Saturday night.

Jesse Huy, 50, has been booked into the Greene County Jail on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, these charges result from the shooting deaths of three people inside Huy’s home. The sheriff’s office says Huy is accused of killing his spouse, Tonya F. Huy, 48, of Strafford, and her two parents Ronald L. Koehler, 71, and Linda J. Koehler, 78, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Investigators say Huy called authorities Saturday evening to report he murdered three family members inside his home.

Deputies arrived to a home in the 4400 block of North Farm Rd. 249 around 6:30 p.m. Once they arrived, they confirmed the deaths of three adults in the home. Huy was then taken into custody without incident.

It’s unclear if there was a motive in the deaths. Huy does not have a previous history of criminal charges in Missouri, according to court records.

“The sheriff’s office and Sheriff [Jim] Arnott are going to show support to the family and ask everyone to pray for their family,” said Greene County Sheriff’s Office Captain Kenny Weatherford.

KY3 talked to several neighbors off-camera Sunday. They say they didn’t know the family personally, but one neighbor says Huy wasn’t very friendly, causing many people to stay away.

Deputies say Huy didn’t put up a fight and was arrested without incident. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Additional details are limited, but we will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ON YOUR SIDE: Which cities still require masks in southwest Missouri? Plus how soon some mandates could end
An investigation is underway after three people were found dead Saturday evening in a home near...
Greene County deputies find three dead in home near Strafford, man arrested
A rescue effort in Christian County has stretched several hours into Sunday evening.
Rescue effort stretches several hours in Christian County, search expected to continue Monday
Kaleb Stamper, 34, faces felony charges in a Polk County homicide investigation, one day after...
Man charged in Polk County homicide investigation

Latest News

Rain and a few thunderstorms will spread across the Ozarks tonight and early Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Expect rain, but not until late
Rain is coming late
Nixa resident Kyleigh Griffith started an online petition asking for community support and so...
Nixa mom plans to ask council to allow chickens within city limits
A rescue effort in Christian County has stretched several hours into Sunday evening.
Rescue effort stretches several hours in Christian County, search expected to continue Monday
Rescue efforts resume Monday in Christian County