Strafford man charged with three murders in shooting deaths of spouse and her parents

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Prosecutor has charged a Strafford man in a murder investigation for the shooting deaths of his spouse and her two parents Saturday night.

Jesse Huy, 50, has been booked into the Greene County Jail on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, these charges result from the shooting deaths of three people inside Huy’s home. The sheriff’s office says Huy is accused of killing his spouse, Tonya F. Huy, 48, of Strafford, and her two parents Ronald L. Koehler, 71, and Linda J. Koehler, 78, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Investigators say Huy called authorities Saturday evening to report he murdered three family members inside his home.

Deputies arrived to a home in the 4400 block of North Farm Rd. 249 around 6:30 p.m. Once they arrived, they confirmed the deaths of three adults in the home. Huy was then taken into custody without incident.

It’s unclear if there was a motive in the deaths. Huy does not have a previous history of criminal charges in Missouri, according to court records.

“The sheriff’s office and Sheriff [Jim] Arnott are going to show support to the family and ask everyone to pray for their family,” said Greene County Sheriff’s Office Captain Kenny Weatherford.

KY3 talked to several neighbors off-camera Sunday. They say they didn’t know the family personally, but one neighbor says Huy wasn’t very friendly, causing many people to stay away.

Deputies say Huy didn’t put up a fight and was arrested without incident. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Additional details are limited, but we will update as more information becomes available.

