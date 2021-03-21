Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor dies at 65

(KY3) - Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor has died at the age of 65.

The restaurant chain announced via social media that Taylor died Thursday.

We will miss you, Kent. Because of you and your dream of Texas Roadhouse, we get to say we ❤ our jobs every day. #WeLoveYouKent #TXRHFamily #RoadhouseStrong pic.twitter.com/GZEkUJspoA — Texas Roadhouse (@texasroadhouse) March 19, 2021

CNN reports, according to a joint statement released by Texas Roadhouse and Taylor’s family, he died by suicide after a battle with Covid-19-related symptoms

The Texas Roadhouse franchise is based in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted Thursday that the city had “lost a much loved and one-of-a-kind citizen.”

Louisville lost a much loved and one-of-a-kind citizen with Kent Taylor’s passing today. Kent’s kind and generous spirit was his constant driving force whether it was quietly helping a friend or building one of America’s great companies in @texasroadhouse. 1/2 — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) March 19, 2021

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.