Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor dies at 65
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
(KY3) - Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor has died at the age of 65.
The restaurant chain announced via social media that Taylor died Thursday.
CNN reports, according to a joint statement released by Texas Roadhouse and Taylor’s family, he died by suicide after a battle with Covid-19-related symptoms
The Texas Roadhouse franchise is based in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted Thursday that the city had “lost a much loved and one-of-a-kind citizen.”
