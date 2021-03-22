Bass Pro opens new Tracker boat plant in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The first Bass Buggy 16 Pontoon Boat rolled off the line at the newly expanded TRACKER Boats manufacturing facility in Bolivar.

The new complex, featuring a warehouse converted into a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, is producing the Sun Tracker Pontoon Boats, the Bass Buggy 16, Bass Buggy 18 and Party Barge 18. The expansion comes in the wake of unprecedented popularity and strong demand for the Bass Buggy line.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue to showcase the skill and craftsmanship of our amazing team members right here in the Ozarks, America’s heartland,” said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris.

“It’s exciting to see these incredible boats and know they will bring families so many smiles and years of happy memories,” said Scott Ernest, President of White River Marine Group, the marine manufacturing division of Bass Pro Shops. “Our founder Johnny Morris revolutionized the boating industry in 1978 by introducing the world’s first professionally rigged and nationally marketed boat, motor and trailer packages. 43 years later, it’s exciting to see this proud legacy carry on with this amazing new plant.”

The new facility is part of a significant expansion plan that will double Tracker’s production output and manufacturing footprint in Bolivar. Located four miles from an existing Tracker plant and including a newly constructed adjacent building, the expanded operation will create 250 full-time jobs when it reaches full production this summer.

“This expansion speaks to the high quality of our boats and the ongoing pursuit of excellence from our entire team,” said Craig Bach, Tracker’s Vice President of Plant Operations in Bolivar. “TRACKER is an iconic brand and there is certainly a spirit of pride that runs throughout our facilities and within the incredibly talented men and women that produce these boats.”

White River Marine Group is currently hiring for positions in Bolivar and at manufacturing facilities throughout North America. More information can be found at //basspro.com/careers.

