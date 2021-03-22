Advertisement

Boaters enjoy first weekend of spring at Table Rock Lake, officials urge people to stay safe on the water

By Madison Horner
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Warmer weather and sunshine led many locals to Table Rock Lake to enjoy the first weekend of spring.

For Branson resident Cody Boudreaux, Sunday marked a chance to test out his new boat.

”I plan on taking it out a lot this summer,” Boudreaux said.

Even people from out of town were eager to get on the water Sunday.

”Perfect day for it we’re from up north trying to break some of those winter blues come down enjoy some sunshine do a little fishing out here, we got the bass boat all rigged up and just looking forward to a beautiful day,” said John Arabi, visiting Table Rock Lake for the first time.

Jim Pulley with Sea Tow Table Rock Lake says, before going into the water, it’s important to familiarize yourself with the rules of navigation.

”The night speed limit is 30 miles per hour. There is no day-time speed limit, but you still have to be careful because there are a lot of boaters out there,” Pulley said.

He said the most important thing for water safety is the use of a life jacket.

”Key number one, have enough life jackets on board for everyone that’s on the vessel. And the main point is wear it, that’s the only way it’s going to work,” Pulley said.

Scotty’s Dock and Marina owner, HP Wright said it’s starting to get very busy at the docks on Table Rock Lake.

”We’re getting a lot of influx from folks coming in and fishing now, the time’s coming,” Wright said.

But he said the pandemic did create many challenges ahead of the new season.

”The first part of the year was really rough. We had to shut down like everybody else,” Wright said.

He said life seems to be returning to normal every day.

”This year, more people are getting out and getting around so it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Wright said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Huy, 50, has been booked into the Greene County Jail on three counts of first-degree...
Strafford man charged with three murders in shooting deaths of spouse and her parents
ON YOUR SIDE: Which cities still require masks in southwest Missouri? Plus how soon some mandates could end
An investigation is underway after three people were found dead Saturday evening in a home near...
Greene County deputies find three dead in home near Strafford, man arrested
A rescue effort in Christian County has stretched several hours into Sunday evening.
Rescue effort stretches several hours in Christian County, search expected to continue Monday
Kaleb Stamper, 34, faces felony charges in a Polk County homicide investigation, one day after...
Man charged in Polk County homicide investigation

Latest News

Rain and a few thunderstorms will spread across the Ozarks tonight and early Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Expect rain, but not until late
Rain is coming late
Nixa resident Kyleigh Griffith started an online petition asking for community support and so...
Nixa mom plans to ask council to allow chickens within city limits
A rescue effort in Christian County has stretched several hours into Sunday evening.
Rescue effort stretches several hours in Christian County, search expected to continue Monday
Rescue efforts resume Monday in Christian County