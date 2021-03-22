Boaters enjoy first weekend of spring at Table Rock Lake, officials urge people to stay safe on the water

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Warmer weather and sunshine led many locals to Table Rock Lake to enjoy the first weekend of spring.

For Branson resident Cody Boudreaux, Sunday marked a chance to test out his new boat.

”I plan on taking it out a lot this summer,” Boudreaux said.

Even people from out of town were eager to get on the water Sunday.

”Perfect day for it we’re from up north trying to break some of those winter blues come down enjoy some sunshine do a little fishing out here, we got the bass boat all rigged up and just looking forward to a beautiful day,” said John Arabi, visiting Table Rock Lake for the first time.

Jim Pulley with Sea Tow Table Rock Lake says, before going into the water, it’s important to familiarize yourself with the rules of navigation.

”The night speed limit is 30 miles per hour. There is no day-time speed limit, but you still have to be careful because there are a lot of boaters out there,” Pulley said.

He said the most important thing for water safety is the use of a life jacket.

”Key number one, have enough life jackets on board for everyone that’s on the vessel. And the main point is wear it, that’s the only way it’s going to work,” Pulley said.

Scotty’s Dock and Marina owner, HP Wright said it’s starting to get very busy at the docks on Table Rock Lake.

”We’re getting a lot of influx from folks coming in and fishing now, the time’s coming,” Wright said.

But he said the pandemic did create many challenges ahead of the new season.

”The first part of the year was really rough. We had to shut down like everybody else,” Wright said.

He said life seems to be returning to normal every day.

”This year, more people are getting out and getting around so it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Wright said.

