Advertisement

Caught on camera: Orcas play near boat off Texas coast

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Wednesday, people aboard a charter fishing boat glimpsed something rarely seen - a whole pod of killer whales.

Sam Hardeman took this video on his phone about 130 miles offshore of Galveston, Texas.

Many of the fishermen were asleep after an all-night tuna charter, but this was worth waking up for!

The pod of at least 30 orcas put on a show for around 20 minutes, but then swam off to rejoin an even larger pod.

Dolphins and pilot whales are known to play in a boat’s wake, but this behavior is said to be highly unusual for orcas.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Huy, 50, has been booked into the Greene County Jail on three counts of first-degree...
Strafford man charged with three murders in shooting deaths of spouse and her parents
ON YOUR SIDE: Which cities still require masks in southwest Missouri? Plus how soon some mandates could end
An investigation is underway after three people were found dead Saturday evening in a home near...
Greene County deputies find three dead in home near Strafford, man arrested
A rescue effort in Christian County has stretched several hours into Sunday evening.
Rescue effort stretches several hours in Christian County, search expected to continue Monday
Kaleb Stamper, 34, faces felony charges in a Polk County homicide investigation, one day after...
Man charged in Polk County homicide investigation

Latest News

A group of orcas played in front of a fishing boat off the coast of Texas.
Watch: Orcas play near boat off coast of Texas
Migrants rest in a gazebo at a park after a large group of deportees were pushed by Mexican...
Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda
Rain and a few thunderstorms will spread across the Ozarks tonight and early Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Expect rain, but not until late
Rain is coming late