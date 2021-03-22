Advertisement

City of Springfield holding day of remembrance for victims of COVID-19, update on next reopening phase

The city of Springfield will consider a masking ordinance at the council meeting Monday night.
The city of Springfield will consider a masking ordinance at the council meeting Monday night.(KY3)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - March 22, 2021 -- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department invites the community to participate in a Day of Remembrance to commemorate the lives of the 422 Greene County residents lost from COVID-19.

Community leaders and families of some of those lost will gather for a moment of reflection during a news briefing at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. You can WATCH LIVE HERE. March 23 will mark one year since the community’s first COVID-19 death.

“This is a time for reflection and remembrance,” said Acting Director of Health Katie Towns. “Our community stands in solidarity with the families of loved ones lost too soon.”

The briefing will also provide an update on a resolution serving as the framework provided by the health department for safely reducing the city’s COVID-19 restrictions in a phased step-out plan.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Huy, 50, has been booked into the Greene County Jail on three counts of first-degree...
Strafford man charged with three murders in shooting deaths of spouse and her parents
A rescue effort in Christian County has stretched several hours into Sunday evening.
Rescue effort stretches several hours in Christian County, search expected to continue Monday
ON YOUR SIDE: Which cities still require masks in southwest Missouri? Plus how soon some mandates could end
Jesse Huy, 50, has been booked into the Greene County Jail on three counts of first-degree...
“They wouldn’t leave...”: Greene County investigators release motive in shootings of 3 near Strafford
An investigation is underway after three people were found dead Saturday evening in a home near...
Greene County deputies find three dead in home near Strafford, man arrested

Latest News

FILE - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine...
Hutchinson vetoes coronavirus bill to refund business fines
Unaccompanied children overwhelm border facilities
Unaccompanied children overwhelm border facilities
COVID: Record-breaking travel amid variant fears
COVID: Record-breaking travel amid variant fears
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US data shows AstraZeneca vaccine effective for all adults