City of Springfield holding day of remembrance for victims of COVID-19, update on next reopening phase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - March 22, 2021 -- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department invites the community to participate in a Day of Remembrance to commemorate the lives of the 422 Greene County residents lost from COVID-19.

Community leaders and families of some of those lost will gather for a moment of reflection during a news briefing at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. You can WATCH LIVE HERE. March 23 will mark one year since the community’s first COVID-19 death.

“This is a time for reflection and remembrance,” said Acting Director of Health Katie Towns. “Our community stands in solidarity with the families of loved ones lost too soon.”

The briefing will also provide an update on a resolution serving as the framework provided by the health department for safely reducing the city’s COVID-19 restrictions in a phased step-out plan.

