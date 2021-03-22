Douglas & Wright County deputies arrest 3 for drug possession; 2 have combined 30 prior arrests

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - Douglas County deputies arrested three for warrants related to drug possession. And investigators say two of them have a combined 30 prior arrests.

The latest arrests happened last week after Douglas County and Wright County deputies responded to a tampering with a motor vehicle call on State Highway U. The deputies arrested Julio Gonzalez, 32, of Springfield, Mo., Christopher Penkert, 32, of Springfield and Jacqulyn Lytton, 33, of Springfield. Deputies booked all three on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Gonzalez and Penkert face unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia as well.

Sheriff Chris Degase notes both Gonzalez and Penkert were on parole and probation with a combined total of over 30 prior arrests. Gonzalez had an ankle monitor after being released on bond out of Greene County. He was supposed to be on house arrest.

