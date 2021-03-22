Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Beagle saved from dangerous intersection on Glenstone Avenue and reunited with her family!

This lost, female Beagle was found in traffic on Glenstone Avenue
This lost, female Beagle was found in traffic on Glenstone Avenue
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring a cute Beagle puppy found in a dangerous situation.

The female dog is very lucky since she was found running in traffic.

Josh Doss with animal control says, “she was found running loose on Glenstone right in front of the Primrose Shopping Center. Somebody was able to scoop her up before she got hit by a car and we picked her up from there.”

Animal control believed all along she had an owner because of her good condition and the fact that she had a collar on when they picked her up. Turns out, they were right.

Someone saw this story and recognized it as her daughter’s dog Oreo. She called animal control and Oreo will be home tonight!

If you have a lost or found animal, be sure to check out the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page. Instructions on how to submit a post are pinned right to the top of the page.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

