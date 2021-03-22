Nixa mom plans to ask council to allow chickens within city limits

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -

Pigs are allowed as pets in Nixa after city council passed an ordinance a couple of months ago. Now some community members want another animal to be legal, chickens. Kyleigh Griffith started an online petition asking for community support, so far she has nearly 500 signatures.

Her proposal is a maximum of six chickens. They would have to be hens, no roosters and their wings would also need to be clipped. The chickens would have to stay in a fenced in area. Griffith is willing to work with the council on any concerns they have.

She’s not just wanting them as a pet but to be an educational tool to teach her her three daughters.

“It gets them outside instead of in front of a TV or just cooped up inside like how we’ve all been for the past year,” said Griffith. “It helps them to get out there and learn some responsibility with chickens, collecting their eggs everyday, feeding them and making sure they’re clean.”

Another resident in favor of chickens in city limits is Andrew McGowan. He said not only are they great for fresh eggs, but they eat food scraps, ticks and mosquitoes.

“I think it would be really great for the city just in an income way,” said McGowan. “If people have chickens they have to buy coops. They have to buy equipment. They have to buy feed so that generates some tax revenue for the city.”

Both Springfield and Ozark allow chickens within city limits. They allow only up to six hens.

“It’s definitely more rural then Springfield is,” said Griffith. “If Springfield is allowed to have them why can’t we.”

City council passed an amendment in 2018 to allow chickens to be used for educational purposes in a school setting. City spokesman Drew Douglas said council can’t speak on the proposal until it is presented Monday at 7:00 p.m.

“There’s been so much talk in the neighborhood groups on people wanting it,” said Griffith. “I figured why not me? Why not ask about it and see what the process is and just bringing a concern to city council to get that changed.”

