Rescue effort stretches several hours in Christian County, search expected to continue Monday

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A rescue effort in Christian County stretched several hours Sunday evening and will resume Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a stretch of James River near the 2000 block of West Inman Road around 5:30 p.m. Around that time, authorities received a call that someone in the water was asking for help and a person they were with was missing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office and fire crews from Logan-Rogersville, Nixa and Battlefield also assisted with search efforts Sunday, just southwest of Nixa city limits.

MSHP says three people were out on James River in two boats and heading downstream Sunday afternoon.

The couple in the canoe saw the kayaker they were with was standing in chest-high in the water and attempting to get back in his boat. The kayaker was then separated from his boat. The two people in the canoe then caught a current and lost sight of him. When the couple walked upstream along the shoreline, they spotted the kayak, but not the person they had seen in water, according to MSHP.

The condition of the person reported missing is unknown. Highway Patrol says the parents of the missing person live in Springfield and they are trying to get officers out to speak with the family.

The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District sent five boats out to check the area before sunset, but could not locate anyone after several hours of searching.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation and plans to resume search operations during daylight Monday. A marine search team could assist troopers in the rescue efforts.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.