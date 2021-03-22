Advertisement

Rescue team locates body on banks of James River near Nixa, Mo.

By Linda Simmons
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEAR NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A rescue team with the Missouri Highway Patrol located a body Monday evening along the James River near Nixa, Mo.

They found the body around 100 yards from where a kayaker disappeared near the Shelvin Creek Access of the river Sunday afternoon. Searchers have not positively identified the body.

Two kayakers witnessed him separated from the kayak. They lost sight of him as they too were swept downstream.

Searchers say the river is a little higher than usual and is moving swiftly. Add to the difficulty in the search, the water is dirty, making it harder to see the bottom. Rescuers searched areas where the river slowed, including tree roots and brush in the river.

