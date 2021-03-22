Advertisement

Springfield city leaders discuss resolution as mask, occupancy mandate set to expire

Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council will discuss a resolution that would set the framework for what would be required to have restriction on occupancy and masking lifted.

April 9 will be the expiration of the latest occupancy and mask mandate. This resolution shares what the council and the health department would like to see before it’s lifted and just how close we are getting to that.

“As far as my staff, we’ll certainly wear masks whether there’s a mandate in the city not,” Brandon Stockstill, part-owner of Downtown Nutrition, says.

It makes his customers stopping in for shakes and teas feel more comfortable to see his workers with a mask on their faces.

“There’s still a significant portion of the community that if they came in and saw us making their products touching their cups without mask on,” he explains. “It would make people uneasy. And I can’t blame them.”

These decisions are a numbers game looking at a 28-day period to see three categories. And 23 of those days hitting certain targets.

“We don’t want to have one really good week followed by one really bad week and perhaps have made a decision that could negatively impact our community,” Kathryn Wall from the Springfield Greene County Health Department says.

Criteria includes: average case count over a seven-day period, rate of hospitalizations, and percent of people vaccinated.

Currently, case count and hospitalizations numbers hit targets to lift occupancy restrictions and are moving towards the masking mandate being lifted. Vaccinations, at a little more than 11%, have a bit more to go. The goal is 25% of people fully vaccinated.

“I encourage the community-- lets follow through on this. It looks to me that the vaccination numbers are the key and we encourage people to try and do that,” Springfield Mayor, Ken Mcclure says.

If you’re hoping to rid the mask soon, well, that one may be a while. Something people seem to be okay with.

“I just think it’s better to err on the side of caution,” Catherine Crosby, a Springfield Resident says. “Numbers are dropping. Let’s get them down. Keep it that way.”

Others seem to be willing to wait for things to go completely back to normal.

“With me being in the younger generation I like to have fun, I like to get out there and kick it and things like that but I know it still might necessarily be the best thing,” Trevor Smiff from Springfield says.

When it comes to those numbers that would lift the mask mandate with the resolution we’d need to see numbers down to 20% for case count and hospitalization and 50% of people vaccinated.

