Advertisement

Springfield Yields conducting crosswalk yield check at middle school location

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Three police officers will station themselves this week at a Springfield crosswalk for approximately four hours, monitoring for driver compliance at Springfield’s Reed Middle School.

One officer in plain clothing will act as a pedestrian, a second will function as a spotter and a third will be in a patrol car, ready to stop those who do not properly yield to the pedestrian.

Posted signage will alert drivers that they are approaching a Yield Check location. Those stopped will receive a warning and educational materials. After a three-month warning period, drivers may receive citations for blatant violations. Officers may also address any pedestrians that do not follow regulations, providing similar warnings and education to those who put themselves or others at risk.

Funded through a $21,120 grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Crosswalk Yield Checks are conducted via a partnership between the Springfield Police Department and the SGF Yields pedestrian safety program administered by Springfield Public Works. The goal of the exercise is to further increase our local yielding rate at crosswalks, making our community more pedestrian friendly.

For more information about Crosswalk Yield Checks and the SGF Yields pedestrian safety program, please visit springfieldmo.gov/sgfyields, follow SGF Yields on facebook, or email traffic@springfieldmo.gov.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Huy, 50, has been booked into the Greene County Jail on three counts of first-degree...
Strafford man charged with three murders in shooting deaths of spouse and her parents
A rescue effort in Christian County has stretched several hours into Sunday evening.
Rescue effort stretches several hours in Christian County, search expected to continue Monday
ON YOUR SIDE: Which cities still require masks in southwest Missouri? Plus how soon some mandates could end
Jesse Huy, 50, has been booked into the Greene County Jail on three counts of first-degree...
“They wouldn’t leave...”: Greene County investigators release motive in shootings of 3 near Strafford
An investigation is underway after three people were found dead Saturday evening in a home near...
Greene County deputies find three dead in home near Strafford, man arrested

Latest News

fatal stabbing victim
Loved ones say Humansville woman was killed by a man she once called a friend
Missouri Job Center
Several hiring events across the Ozarks coming up
City of Springfield
Springfield could start lifting COVID-19 restrictions in a matter of weeks
Laclede County Sheriff's Department
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigating man found dead in burnt car
Coach Mox celebrates Lady Bears win.
Missouri State Lady Bears advance with win over UC-Davis in first-round of NCAA Tournament