Springfield Yields conducting crosswalk yield check at middle school location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Three police officers will station themselves this week at a Springfield crosswalk for approximately four hours, monitoring for driver compliance at Springfield’s Reed Middle School.

One officer in plain clothing will act as a pedestrian, a second will function as a spotter and a third will be in a patrol car, ready to stop those who do not properly yield to the pedestrian.

Posted signage will alert drivers that they are approaching a Yield Check location. Those stopped will receive a warning and educational materials. After a three-month warning period, drivers may receive citations for blatant violations. Officers may also address any pedestrians that do not follow regulations, providing similar warnings and education to those who put themselves or others at risk.

Funded through a $21,120 grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Crosswalk Yield Checks are conducted via a partnership between the Springfield Police Department and the SGF Yields pedestrian safety program administered by Springfield Public Works. The goal of the exercise is to further increase our local yielding rate at crosswalks, making our community more pedestrian friendly.

For more information about Crosswalk Yield Checks and the SGF Yields pedestrian safety program, please visit springfieldmo.gov/sgfyields, follow SGF Yields on facebook, or email traffic@springfieldmo.gov.

