“They wouldn’t leave...”: Greene County investigators release motive in shootings of 3 near Strafford

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Prosecutor released a motive in the investigation into the deaths of a woman and her parents in Strafford Saturday night.

Jesse Huy, 50, faces three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. The sheriff’s office says Huy is accused of killing his spouse, Tonya F. Huy, 48, of Strafford, and her two parents Ronald L. Koehler, 71, and Linda J. Koehler, 78, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Investigators say Huy called authorities Saturday evening to report he murdered three family members inside his home in the 4400 block of North Farm Road 249. A dispatcher asked Huy why he did it. Investigators say Huy responded by saying, “well they wouldn’t leave, I’ve been waiting for a week for them to leave. I’ve had enough.” Huy then told the dispatcher he would not resist deputies when they arrested him. Deputies found a 9 mm handgun they believe was used in the shootings on Huy’s truck.

Investigators say Huy shot all of them twice in the head while they all sat at a table. The parents returned to Springfield to assist Tonya Huy after back surgery. Investigators say Jesse Huy told them he was upset and felt disrespected.

“I felt intruded on, I felt disrespected you know,” investigators say Huy told them. “You know I pay the (bleeping) bill on that place so that gives me some say. Linda Koehler burrowed in like a tick and made it obvious she wasn’t going anywhere, and she knew I was not happy about it.”

Investigators say he asked the parents to leave, but they defended their actions, saying the home belonged to their daughter too. Investigators say Huy after the conversation grabbed his gun and shot them in the head.

“From the time I lost it, it was a minute and it was over,” investigators say Huy said in an interview. “She made me go off and now there’s three (bleeping) people dead in under a minute.”

Investigators say Huy warned them, but wished he could have taken it back.

Investigators say he asked to be isolated in a jail cell because, “now that I’ve murdered three people, I’ve got nothing holding me back.”

Investigators interviewed Huy’s neighbor. The neighbor claimed the parents, “took over the home.” The neighbor told investigators Huy was growing more frustrated about the living conditions.

Huy remains jailed without bond.

