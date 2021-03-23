Citizens Memorial Hospital breaks ground on $3 million clinic in Willard, Mo.

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -

Citizens Memorial Hospital is building a new clinic on South Miller Road. The clinic has been in the works for the past two years. It will be an 8,300 square-foot building that costs $3 million. The clinic will be funded through a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

”Willard is a great town,” said Gary Fulbright, Citizens Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer. “Great community, growing community. I know this town is growing very quickly. Schools are growing. The town is very progressive.”

The clinic will offer family medicine, behavioral health services, obstetrics, pediatrics, women’s health, along with a digital x-ray and laboratory. Fulbright said there will be several specialists who will rotate in and out of the clinic.

Fulbright said they will be building a long term care facility in the future.

“Having them here really fits with our mission of putting families, education and service first,” said Willard City Administrator Brad Gray. “We’re really excited for the outcome and the partnership we’ve had with CMH.”

Citizens Memorial Hospital is hoping to have the clinic up and running by November.

“It’s nice to be able to come close to your hometown to get service,” said Gray. “Rather than having a lengthy drive. It’s kind of stressful when you’re in the car with a sick infant and you’re trying to drive thirty or forty minutes to get health care.”

The groundbreaking will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.