Family remembers kayaker who drowned on James River Sunday as amazing father, friend

NEAR NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a kayaker who drowned on the James River this weekend remembered him as an amazing father and friend.

Rescue teams found the body of Brian Gomez, of Springfield, Mo. Monday evening. He disappeared near the Shelvin Creek Access of the river Sunday afternoon. Two kayakers witnessed him separated from the kayak. They lost sight of him as they too were swept downstream. Search teams say the river is higher than usual, moving at a swift pace.

The family of Gomez reminds other kayakers to educate themselves on water safety. The family released this statement to KY3 News:

“Our family and friends are devastated by the loss of Brian. He was an amazing father, friend, and overall genuinely wonderful person. While we are still processing through what has happened, we do not want anyone to go through what we went through yesterday. We encourage everyone to educate themselves on water safety, watch water levels, and wear a life jacket. We want to thank, State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation and also Linda Simmons from KY3. You all were so compassionate, treated Brian like he was your own family member who was out there and not just a story.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.