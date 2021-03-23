Advertisement

Family remembers kayaker who drowned on James River Sunday as amazing father, friend

Rescue teams search for missing kayaker on the James River.
Rescue teams search for missing kayaker on the James River.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a kayaker who drowned on the James River this weekend remembered him as an amazing father and friend.

Rescue teams found the body of Brian Gomez, of Springfield, Mo. Monday evening. He disappeared near the Shelvin Creek Access of the river Sunday afternoon. Two kayakers witnessed him separated from the kayak. They lost sight of him as they too were swept downstream. Search teams say the river is higher than usual, moving at a swift pace.

The family of Gomez reminds other kayakers to educate themselves on water safety. The family released this statement to KY3 News:

“Our family and friends are devastated by the loss of Brian. He was an amazing father, friend, and overall genuinely wonderful person. While we are still processing through what has happened, we do not want anyone to go through what we went through yesterday. We encourage everyone to educate themselves on water safety, watch water levels, and wear a life jacket. We want to thank, State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation and also Linda Simmons from KY3. You all were so compassionate, treated Brian like he was your own family member who was out there and not just a story.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Huy, 50, has been booked into the Greene County Jail on three counts of first-degree...
“They wouldn’t leave...”: Greene County investigators release motive in shootings of 3 near Strafford
Rescue teams search for missing kayaker on the James River.
Rescue team locates body on banks of James River near Nixa, Mo.
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Pit bull mauls Rolla, Mo. boy delivering cupcakes to a neighbor
fatal stabbing victim
Loved ones say Humansville woman was killed by a man she once called a friend

Latest News

Winds could gust over 40 mph.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Be ready for a windy day
FILE - Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, left, and assistant coach Kim English, right, position...
George Mason hires former Mizzou star English as its next head coach
Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long re-introduces safety legislation regarding U.S. Army Corps of Engineers waterways
Some are concerned about damage done to Bull Creek when a problem low water bridge was removed.
Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long re-introduces safety legislation regarding U.S. Army Corps of Engineers waterways
Texas County Sheriff’s Office investigating tragic accidental shooting death of child