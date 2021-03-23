GIVE OZARKS DAY: Donate to area organizations recovering from the pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Give Ozarks Day: Rally for Recovery is a regional online fundraising event, presented by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Bass Pro Shops.

The day of giving runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. More than 150 of the CFO’s nonprofit partners will raise funds and compete for $60,000 in “Luck of the Draw” prizes provided by event sponsors. All donations for agencies participating in Give Ozarks Day go through GiveOzarks.org through secure, tax-deductible gifts starting at $5.

All sponsorship dollars are dedicated to “Luck of the Draw” prizes for agencies. Along with Bass Pro Shops, sponsors include: Burrell Behavioral Health; Central Bank and Central Trust Co.; the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation managed by Commerce Trust; the Darr Family Foundation; Great Southern Bank; Guaranty Bank; the Hatch Foundation; Legacy Bank; Ollis/Akers/Arney; and SFC Bank. KY3/KSPR and Springfield Business Journal are the event’s media sponsors.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE — facebook.com/cfozarks/live

To celebrate Give Ozarks Day, the CFO, KY3/KSPR and the Ozarks Performing Arts League will host a series of special livestreams on Facebook Live. Anchors from KY3 and KSPR will be joined by sponsor representatives to announce the “Luck of the Draw” prize recipients, while OPAL members and other local performers will provide entertainment. Submissions to the “Your Year in a Minute” video project will close the livestreams.

Beginning with the kickoff of the event at 7 a.m. and continuing at the top of each hour through 7 p.m., the livestreams can be viewed at facebook.com/cfozarks/live.

7 a.m. Kickoff: Featuring CFO Board Chair Rhonda Christopher

8 a.m. Prize Announcement: Presented by Bass Pro ShopsFeaturing a performance by Springfield Regional Opera

9 a.m. Prize Announcement: Presented by Darr Family FoundationFeaturing a performance by Springfield Ballet

10 a.m. Prize Announcement: Presented by Guaranty BankFeaturing a performance by Springfield Little Theatre

11 a.m. Prize Announcement: Presented by the Coover Charitable Foundation and Commerce Trust CompanyFeaturing a performance by Jin J X

12 p.m. Prize Announcement: Presented by the Hatch FoundationFeaturing a performance by Springfield Little Theatre

1 p.m. Prize Announcement: Presented by Burrell Behavioral HealthFeaturing a performance by Springfield Ballet

2 p.m. Prize Announcement: Presented by Central Bank and Central Trust CompanyFeaturing a performance by Springfield Regional Opera

3 p.m. Prize Announcement Presented by Legacy Bank & TrustFeaturing a performance by Molly Healey

4 p.m. Prize Announcement: Presented by Ollis/Akers/ArneyFeaturing a performance by Springfield Little Theatre

5 p.m. Prize Announcement: Presented by Great Southern BankFeaturing a performance by Springfield Ballet

6 p.m. Prize Announcement: Presented by SFC BankFeaturing a performance by Springfield Regional Opera

7 p.m. Prize Announcement and Preliminary Total Reveal: Presented by Bass Pro ShopsFeaturing a performance by Shaun Munday

RELATED EVENTS IN JOPLIN, CARTHAGE AND LAKE OF THE OZARKS

Three localized giving-day events will run in conjunction with Give Ozarks Day, presented by the regional affiliate foundation serving these areas:

Give Carthage Day, presented by Carthage Community Foundation, Bass Pro Shops and the CFO GiveCarthage.org

Give Joplin Day, presented by the Joplin Regional Community Foundation, Bass Pro Shops and the CFO GiveJoplin.org

Give Lake Day, presented by the Community Foundation of the Lake, Bass Pro Shops and the CFO //cfozarks.org/givelake

Each affiliate will be awarding additional prizes for participating agency partners. Check the affiliate’s social media for updates.

