Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigating man found dead in burnt car

Laclede County Sheriff's Department
Laclede County Sheriff's Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control are investigating a suspicious death case.

Nebo-Falcon Fire Department firefighters found a man’s body in a burnt car in the area of Bass Road and Walnut Road at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived, they found the vehicle engulfed in flames.

“We are currently working to identify the person in the burnt car,” said Sheriff David Millsap. “At this point we have a male victim, however, the age of the victim and the exact cause of death is undetermined pending an autopsy. The burned vehicle is a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse. There was no license plate on the vehicle.”

Investigators are working with several surrounding counties regarding missing person cases, and stolen vehicle reports, as well as the Missouri Information Analysis Center.

Stay tuned for more updates.

