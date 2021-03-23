Loved ones say Humansville woman was killed by a man she once called a friend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man charged with killing a woman in Humansville also planned to kill two other people.

Kaleb Stamper is charged with first degree murder for stabbing Tina May to death on Saturday.

“That was my best friend. She was like my mother and I don’t have her. I can’t handle mourning this woman,” said Megan Dobson.

She says she went to great lengths to protect her close friend.

“I feel so bad because I wasn’t there. I was always there to make sure Tina was okay,” she said.

Court records say Stamper kicked May in the face before stabbing her twice in the neck.

Dobson says the killing is senseless.

“She would feed him. She bought him clothes. She took him to Springfield to see his daughter. She’s done everything for him that I would do for anybody,” she explained.

Dobson says she tried to confront Stamper.

“Kaleb what is your problem? He goes, I’m going to kill her if I don’t get her,” she said.

Dobson says the friendship between May and Stamper took a dark turn. She says May contacted law enforcement for help. However, Dobson says May was told not much could be done to protect her.

“They told us that they can’t do anything until something happened. When something happened, now something’s gone,” said Dobson, referring to May.

She says she’s doing her best to cope.

“I was like, Tina, give me a sign, tell me that you’ve crossed over. Tell me you’re going to be with me. I found an arrowhead,” she said. Dobson explained that May enjoyed collecting them.

“This is what we hold onto. The little things in life. She made me feel like I was wanted and accepted. I’m proud of being who I am because of her,” she said.

Dobson vows to make sure May is not forgotten.

“I’ll be fighting everyday to stay alive to make sure this man does not get out of prison. I have to have justice for her or I’m not going to have closure,” she said.

Stamper is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $1 million bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in front of a judge Wednesday morning.

