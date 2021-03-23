Missouri State Lady Bears advance with win over UC-Davis in first-round of NCAA Tournament

The Missouri State women used a big third quarter run to beat UC Davis 70-51 and advance to the second round in the NCAA women’s tournament.

No. 12 UC Davis gave No. 5 Missouri State all it wanted throughout the game. UC Davis jumped out to a 5-0 lead to start the game, but once Missouri State scored its first bucket at the 6:29 mark of the first quarter, the Lady Bears didn’t stop; going on a 14-1 run to take a 14-6 lead with 2:41 left in the first quarter.

The Lady Bears got their lead out to 15 points in the second quarter before UC Davis climbed back within four with 1:44 left in the second quarter. Missouri State would again respond and take an eight-point lead at 33-25 into the break.

UC Davis came out strong in the third quarter and took a one-point lead at 34-33 with 7:51 left in the third quarter. It was the first lead for UC Davis since leading 5-4 at the 5:19 mark of the first quarter. It would also be the last lead for the Aggies.

Missouri State finished the third quarter with a 16-0 run holding UC Davis scoreless for the final 7:51 of the third quarter on the way to a commanding 49-34 lead after three quarters.

The Lady Bears would outscore UC Davis 21-17 in the fourth quarter to win 70-51.

Jasmine Franklin posted monster 17-point, 17-rebound double-double in the win. The 17 rebounds are a Missouri State record for a single game in the NCAA Tournament. Franklin also had four steals and two blocks.

Brice Calip led Missouri State and all scorers with 18 points. She also pulled down eight rebounds and had three steals.

The Lady Bears were dominant on the boards, out-rebounding UC Davis 54-31 that included a 20-6 advantage on the offensive boards.

Missouri State (22-2) will now face No. 13 Wright State (19-7) on Wednesday. Wright State upset No. 4 seed Arkansas 66-62 earlier on Monday.

