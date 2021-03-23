Advertisement

New Cadbury bunny is treefrog named Betty

Betty the Australian White's Treefrog is named the 2021 Cadbury Bunny.
Betty the Australian White's Treefrog is named the 2021 Cadbury Bunny.(Source: CADBURYUSA, HERSHEY'S, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a new Cadbury bunny and this time it is an amphibian.

Inheriting the bunny ears this year is Betty, an Australian White’s treefrog.

She will star in a Cadbury commercial soon.

At less than a year old, this is Betty’s first Easter, but she’s already a natural at the bunny hop.

Betty beat out 12,000 other entries, including a donkey, a miniature horse and a goat.

In addition to starring in the commercial, Betty gets a $5,000 cash prize.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Huy, 50, has been booked into the Greene County Jail on three counts of first-degree...
“They wouldn’t leave...”: Greene County investigators release motive in shootings of 3 near Strafford
Rescue teams search for missing kayaker on the James River.
Rescue team locates body on banks of James River near Nixa, Mo.
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Pit bull mauls Rolla, Mo. boy delivering cupcakes to a neighbor
fatal stabbing victim
Loved ones say Humansville woman was killed by a man she once called a friend

Latest News

Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
White House drops Interior nominee after Murkowski objects
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US: AstraZeneca results may have included outdated information
Winds could gust over 40 mph.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Be ready for a windy day
FILE - George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police...
Jury set for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd death; starts March 29