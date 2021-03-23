On Your Side: Latest twist on Amazon phone scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Has Molly from Amazon called you yet? Viewers tell us she’s pretty busy. It’s the latest twist to that annoying Amazon phone scam. The recording says there’s $700 charge on your Amazon account. It tells you to press one and give your credit card info.

Your Caller ID will display a 417 area code and a person’s name. The scammers use Caller ID Spoofing to make it appear like it’s legit. Laura Ingalsbe runs a business in downtown Springfield. She says Molly won’t stop calling.

“Telemarketing calls are one thing. You get the one, you tell them no and you’re done .To have twenty-seven in a row, because I started counting after the sixth, these aren’t real calls anymore. They’re just robocalls. Then the next day it continued again just over and over and over again,” she said.

Three ways to dodge scam calls.

1. Don’t answer unknown numbers.

When you answer an unknown number, crooks know you have a working number and they’ll keep calling.

2. Join both No Call Lists.

There are two. Federal and State. These lists don’t block all these annoying calls, but it’s better to be on the list than not.

Federal Do Not Call:

1-888-382-1222

https://www.donotcall.gov/

Missouri Do Not Call:

866-No Call 1 (866-662-2551)

https://ago.mo.gov/civil-division/consumer/no-call

3. Try an app.

Consumer Reports says try: Nomorobo, Hiya, Mr. Number, RoboKiller, and YouMail. For a landline, try a call blocker, it’s a small device you put next to your phone. Those can cost anywhere from $20-$100, but it might be worth your peace of mind.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.