Several hiring events across the Ozarks coming up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A return to normal times would likely bring a big jump in job opportunities, and the Missouri Job Center says local businesses are already hiring.

“Now is a great time to be out looking for a job,” Katherine Trombetta with the Missouri Job Center said Monday.

Trombetta said unemployment in our area has gone down steadily since December. Unemployment in the area was down to 4.2% in January from 4.9% in December, Trombetta said.

”We’ve got a really robust economy right now here in the Ozark region,” she said. “And we have a lot of companies investing lots of money in this region. And so our workforce is really prime to expand.”

The opportunities keep growing she said.

”Just in the last few weeks we have seen an uptick in the number of companies who have contacted us wanting our help finding workers for roles opening up in their company,” Trombetta said.

She said there are a lot of new companies looking to expand and hire, like BigShots Golf in Springfield. Similar trends are taking place out in Bolivar and Polk County.

”We’re adding 650 plus new jobs in the Bolivar and Polk County area, which is huge,” Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Gail Noggle said.

The jobs include new positions at Tracker’s new plant in Bolivar, and Missouri Prime Beef in Pleasant Hope.

”That type of job creation, that affects your local economy but also the region as well,” Noggle said.

She said some people applying for these jobs live 30 to 40 miles away. While some might be less tempted to search for work with stimulus payments coming, Noggle said she has some advice.

”My suggestion and recommendation to people, those stimulus checks are not going to be there forever.” she said.

And some companies are even trying to meet worker demands now more than ever.

”That has encouraged some businesses to re-evaluate the wages they’ve been paying,” Trombetta said. “They’re increasing their wages to meet their workers’ demands as far as pay and benefits goes.”

There are a couple of job fairs in the Ozarks this week. The first one is a virtual job fair tomorrow. The Missouri Association of Manufacturers is promoting it on Twitter. They have teamed up up with the state for this one, which will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Thursday, the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Job Fair at the Bolivar Recreation and Aquatics Center. That will go from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Missouri Job Center said it also plans to have a drive thru hiring event with multiple businesses on April 29.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.